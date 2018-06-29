Indore: Moderate to heavy rains likely next couple of days, says Met department

Indore: Denizens woke up to rain accompanied by cold winds, providing much-needed relief from high humid conditions, on Thursday morning. The rain also pulled down the temperature and the cold breezes made the atmosphere pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, conditions will remain same for next couple of days as the monsoon is active over the state. “There are chances of moderate to heavy rains in the region on Friday and Saturday. Weather would remain cloudy and the city might not see sunshine for two days,” met officials said.

City on Thursday recorded maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius which was five degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius which was normal. With 4.3 mm rainfall on Thursday, the city has recorded 125 mm rainfall so far.

Relief from water scarcity

Rains in last few days have increased water level in lakes in the city giving some respite to the denizens who were facing water scarcity. The water level in Yashwant Sagar was recorded 7 feet on Thursday which was almost nil about ten days ago and IMC was drawing water from the pits in the lake. Similarly, the level in Bada Bilawali lake too touched the mark of 7 feet. However, water level in other lakes is still low.