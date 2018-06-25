Indore: Mobile eye surgery van donated to DAVV gathering dust for 15 years

Indore: An eye surgery van donated by a Briton to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for providing free treatment to poor people with eye related diseases has been gathering dust for last 15 years. “The van is parked on the university campus unused since 2004, serving no purpose,” admitted registrar Ajay Verma. He stated that the van was donated by London-based eye specialist Eric Arnott to DAVV in the memory of his late wife Veronica who wanted rural people to get free eye treatment.

The van worth around Rs. 3 crore is equipped with expensive instrument and machinery was brought to the university in 2002 when Bharat Chhaparwal was the vice chancellor. He recalled: “It was one of its kind van. No hospital in the city had such a mobile eye surgery vehicle. In a health camp at Guna, we had done approximately 100 eye operations using this mobile facility.”

Chhaparwal, who himself was a doctor by profession, said after he left the university in February, 2004, the van was never used. “It was parked at a place in the university campus and since collecting dust,” he said. The university admits that it could not utilize the van for the purpose it was donated and wishes to give the mobile facility to some health organisation.

“But, problem is that we can’t do that without permission from the donor. As Arnott is no more, someone from his family has to give us authority for handing over the van to some health organisation which can make use of it,” Verma said.

In 2011, Sant Hirdaram College (Bhopal) sought the van from the DAVV but it could not obtain ‘no objection’ certificate from Arnott’s family so the vehicle was not handed over to it. “Anybody who comes with NOC from Arnott’s family can take away the van,” Verma said.