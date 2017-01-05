Indore: Mobile app to help commuters track city buses

Indore: Live bus timings are now available on a pilot basis for route #9 in the city through mobile app – Zophop. This new feature will help commuters to plan their daily travel in a convenient and efficient manner. This service is the result of a collaboration between Prasanna Purple and Zophop Technologies Pvt Limited under the aegis of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL).

This free mobile app also provides commuters with information on routes, schedules, fares and stops for all modes of travel in the city.

Prasanna Purple GM (city bus operations) Nikhil Vaidya said “This initiative to pilot a mobile-based, public information system is based on a firm belief in technology solutions such as Zophop that can empower citizens and improve their quality of life.”

Zophop’s distinct offering allows users to get real-time arrival data for route #9 buses at bus stops of their choice.

This is achieved through GPS devices fitted in city buses. Passengers can now track the location of the buses on these routes and know as to, how many and at what time, buses on their desired route will arrive. Commuters can choose to spend extra time with family and friends or run errands, rather than waiting at bus stops!

Zophop Technologies CEO, Vinayak Bhavnani said “Every city bus traveler spends around 7 days a year just waiting at bus stops. Zophop will eliminate this to a large extent, thereby making traveling easier and smarter.”

Multiple features for safety, convenience

Keeping in mind the needs of public transport users, several features have been incorporated to make the app more user-friendly. For example, Zophop is available in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. Majority of the app’s features are also available in offline mode, allowing users to access information even when there is no internet connectivity.

Zophop allows users to share real-time details of trips with family and friends. This helps increase safety and is useful when the app user travels alone.