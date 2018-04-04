Indore: MN Hotel collapse: Deceased woman identified by daughter

Indore: The woman, who died in the tragic collapse of Hotel MS building near Sarwate Bus Stand late on Saturday, was identified by her daughter and other family members on Tuesday. She had come to meet her daughter and was in the ill-fated hotel when the tragedy took place. Efforts to identify two more deceased are on.

According to police, the deceased identified as Reshambai, a resident of Dongargaon, Khandwa, was an ASHA activist and her body was identified by her daughter Nikita and other family members. Preliminary investigation revealed that Nikita was pursuing BSc from a city college and Reshambai had come to meet her on Saturday. She supposed to return to Khandwa on the day itself but missed her bus and thus checked in the hotel for a night stay.

Meanwhile, unaware about her stay in the hotel when family members started looking for her at their relatives’ places, Nikita came to know about an unidentified body of woman recovered from under the collapsed hotel building. Suspecting the worst in the waiting, she along with family members immediately contacted Chhoti Gwaltoli police station and identified the body as her mother.

Police informed that seven out of 10 persons including two women who died in the incident were identified on the same day. On Tuesday, one more deceased was identified and now, efforts are on to identify the rest two deceased. Parwani sent on 2-day police remand

Owner of the ill-fated Hotel MS, Shankar Parwani, who had been arrested by police after he surrendered on Monday, was produced before court on Tuesday. Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in charge Sanju Kamble said that Parwani was sent on two-day police remand and being interrogated. On Wednesday, police will seize the property and other valuable documents related to the case.