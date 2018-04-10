Indore: MLA Ramesh Mendola becomes development panel chairman of Sugni Devi College

Indore: Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola has been made chairman of development panel of Mateshwari Sugni Devi Girls College by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The university has constituted an 11-member panel for development and expansion of Sugni Devi College, which is a constituent institute of DAVV.

The other members of penal are corporators Chandu Shinde, Rajendra Rathore, Rajkapoor Sunhare, DAVV executive council member Ragani Makhar, Chandrashekhar Raikawar, DSW Dr Laxmikant Tripathi, finance controller Dilip Verma, administrator Prakash Garhwal, and others. The panel would decide course fee and development projects for the college. It will be responsible for arranging funds for the college which is facing financial crunch for past some years.

The DAVV has taken the college under its wings in 2003 when it was on the verge of closure. The college is located in Nanda Nagar and many land grabbers are eyeing its precious land.