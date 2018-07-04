Indore: Minor girl raped after threatening by class X student

Indore: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a class X student in Rajendra Nagar area on Monday night. The accused had threatened the girl before raping her. He could not be arrested till filing the report. Rajednra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that a 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint that she was sleeping at her residence in Rajendra Nagar when accused, who is also minor, reached there and took girl on terrace.

Victim said that accused had threatened her of dire consequences and raped her. The girl also tried to object him but she could not do so as the accused again threatened her. Victim’s father reached on the terrace when he found daughter there but the accused was fled. Later, the family members along with victim reached police station and lodged a complaint.

Sharma further said that the accused is studying in class X so it is believed that he is also minor. However, a search is on for him and his actual age will be confirmed only after his arrest. The investigation is underway.