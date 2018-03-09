Indore: Minor girl molested in TI Mall game zone

Indore: While Women’s Day was being celebrated all across the city, let alone the world, a class IV girl was allegedly molested by an employee of game zone in Treasure Island mall on Thursday.

After the news spread, people created ruckus in the mall and later, handed over the accused to police for further action.

CSP BPS Parihar said that the incident took place at around 6 pm at the games zone situated on fourth floor of the mall on MG Road. The victim, a nine-year-old girl from Juni Indore area came to the mall with her mother for shopping. They first reached the game zone where the girl got busy in playing games while her mother waited for her outside. Taking advantage, mall employee Arjun Rathore, resident of Panchsheel Nagar, molested the girl on the pretext of teaching her the game.

The girl started crying and immediately reported the incident to her mother and also, identified the accused following which police were informed. The accused was arrested by the police and he was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant section of the IPC.

Advocate Vipin Sharma, who had come for shopping in the mall, said that he was standing near the game zone when he saw the girl coming out crying. Police officials from Tukoganj police station following a tip-off reached the spot and arrested the accused. Advocate Sharma and other people accompanied the victim to police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Police are examining CCTV footage and are also, recording statements of other employees of the game zone to ascertain the truth.