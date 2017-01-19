Indore: Miffed over violations, CZA seeks shifting of two tigers from city zoo

Indore: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has cracked the whip against Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay also commonly known as city zoo as it was found violating norms.

The CZA has directed the city zoo authorities to shift a pair of tigers to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal after it was discovered that the felines were kept in a hyena enclosure.

The directives were issued in the wake of two incidents in which a tigress – Jamuna – had escaped from its enclosure twice – first on November 27 and second on December 12 last year.

“It was found that authorities of Kamla Nehru Zoo failed to house tigers in accordance with standards and dimensions prescribed by the CZA for an enclosure of the tiger,” the CZA letter said.

“Thus, the zoo has committed violation of provisions of Scheduled 4 (3) and 4 (5) of Rule 10 under Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009. Also it was found that the zoo is housing tigers beyond the available housing facility and the tigress was kept in a hyena enclosure,” the letter said.

It said that in view of serious violations made by city zoo authorities endangering human as well as animal lives and gross negligence, the CZA has decided to immediately transfer a pair of tigers (one male, one female) from Kamla Nehru Zoo to Van Vihar National Park. The CZA also instructed the zoo authorities to submit the compliance report after the shifting.

A copy of this letter was also received by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which runs Kamla Nehru Zoo.

City zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav confirmed that they had received such letter from CZA and they were preparing to shift the tigers.

“CZA has told us to shift the pair of a tiger and a tigress. We have now urged the CZA to allow us shifting two tigresses in place of a pair,” Yadav said.

He said that Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park is also a breeding centre so shifting of two tigresses would help them.

He, however, denied any carelessness in keeping Jamuna as pointed out in the CZA letter.

“Jamuna was housed in an enclosure where different animals were kept earlier. The tigers were also kept in this enclosure. This is not an enclosure erected only for hyenas,” he claimed adding that once Indore’s zoo was having 11 tigers.

Jamuna had taken a leap for freedom on November 27 when about 6000 visitors were present in the zoo. Fortunately, she did not attack any of the visitors. She was caught later and brought back to the zoo. About a fortnight later, she again escaped from her enclosure forcing zoo authorities to put her in a separate cage. Terming negligence on the part of zoo authorities, tiger conservationists are demanding action against the zoo authorities.

“Strict action should be taken against the IMC commissioner and Zoo in-charge for the negligence of wildlife norms. Madhya Pradesh has become a dangerous place for free range as well as captive tigers,” tiger conservationist Ajay Dubey said.

We are relieved that the tigress – Jamuna – did not harm visitors even after her escape otherwise carelessness of zoo authorities would have led to a big incident, he added.

Dubey said that Jamuna was kept in a hyena enclosure. “A hyena weighs at 40 kilograms while a tigress’ weight is over 200 kilograms. How can authorities keep a tigress in cage made for a hyena, despite specific requirements,” he asked.