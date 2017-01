Mhow: The last night of 2016 and the New Year day was marked by zealous celebrations all through the region.

Even as the hotels remained packed till late night, on the first Sunday of the year, hundreds flocked to the famous picnic spots of Patalpani, Choral dam, Sitalamata falls and Jaam Darqaza, Kajligarh. Heavy police checking was underway for peaceful celebrations. Police forces also manned the picnic spots to check any possible untoward incident.