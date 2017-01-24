Indore: Mhow lad wins jury special award for documentary

Indore: A documentary film, Youth – The torch bearers, made by Mhow youth Prafull Jauhri won the jury special award at the eco film festival held in Bundi, Rajasthan on January 21 and 22.

Out of 62 documentary films from all over the country on environment related issues, in all 17 were screened at the film festival.

Prafull’s film depicts the work done by children from Gautampura, Kodriya and Mangliya villages in the field of environment protection. The film shows how children can bring about a major change. Prafull was given Rs 21,000 in cash and a certificate.