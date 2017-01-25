Indore: Mhow bull run makes residents head for cover

Mhow: It was bull run of a different kind on the streets of Mhow cantonment area, which kept women and children in homes or their respective schools and made many others run for cover when am angry bull charged at just about anybody on Tuesday.

It took officials and staff concerned nearly two and half hours to catch hold of the bull but not before he injured cantonment municipal council staff Dheeraj Singh Lakhan.

The bull took off on its scaring spree at about 1.30 pm in the area near Bayonet School. Parents and guardians who had collected outside the school to take their children away had to be given refuge in school buses and children were kept back in school rooms till the bull was caught and taken away.