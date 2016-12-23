Indore: MGM’s Sangeeta Yadav first in research paper contest at AIIMS

Indore: Post Graduate student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College’s physiotherapy department Sangeeta Yadav has won first place in research paper competition organised by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi during international physiotherapy conference.

Principal of the department Dr Dinesh Sonkar said that Sangeeta had completed her research work under the guidance of Dr Ashish Mathur and Dr Usha Patel. Sangeeta has also bagged various other awards for her commendable performance in studies and other curricular activities.