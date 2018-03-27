Indore: MGMMC sits on ACS orders since a month

Indore: Amid controversy over direct recruitment, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) administration sat on government orders for preparing a list of seniors for the post of superintendent of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital.

The college administration has made an excuse that they are busy in the recruitment process. Additional chief secretary, health, Radheshyam Julania had ordered to appoint a senior faculty as superintendent of the hospital through video conferencing about a month ago.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said, “ACS had ordered us to appoint a dean and superintendent on the basis of seniority as the senior most faculty would become dean and the second in line would become the superintendent of the hospital.” However, now they are busy in the recruitment process and will take the issue only after getting free from it, he added.

The ACS had ordered to make seniority list following the corruption charges came to fore against incumbent superintendent Dr VS Pal and senior faculties had also complained against his ill behaviour with them.