Indore: MGMMC gets MCI nod to increase 14 seats in post graduate courses

Indore: Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its nod for increasing 14 seats in post graduate courses in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC). The MCI has allowed the college to increase the number of seats in Dermatology, Psychiatry, Medicine and Orthopedics departments.

MGMMC dean Dr Sharad Thora said that the “Apex regulator had given us permission to increase 14 PG seats — nine seats in Medicine, two seats in Orthopaedics, two in Psychiatry and one in Skin.

“We have got in-principle nod from MCI and notification for the same would be issued by the government for all medical colleges soon. A team of MCI also inspected the facilities in skin department for the same on Tuesday. Inspection of other departments is pending and it will be conducted by the officials in coming days,” Dr Thora said.

MGM Medical College had applied for 23 PG seats and are expecting to get more seats after the inspection.