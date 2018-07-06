Indore: MGM Medical College Students raise banner of revolt against poor conditions

Indore: About 100 students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College raised protest against college administration on Thursday for failing to provide proper facilities in the college. They submitted a complaint to divisional commissioner Raghavendra Singh in this connection. Earlier, they surrounded college dean to press for their demands.

College students demanded proper parking place in college premises. The construction agency developing infrastructure in the college has closed all entrances filling designated parking space with mud and filth. Students said the condition of boys and girls hostel premises are no better. “We have to park vehicles far from the hostel building as roads and parking spaces have turned muddy,” a student told Free Press.

The memorandum submitted to dean and divisional commissioner pointed out that Rs 300 are charged from each student every year while Rs 1500 are charged from students’ union though no union exists. As per memorandum, every student pays Rs 500 for students’ welfare but all they have is two dilapidated table tennis tables for recreation.