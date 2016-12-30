Indore: Merely 11 IIM Indore students took entrepreneurial route in last 5 years

INDORE: With the launch of Start-Up India campaign, the Centre hoped that students especially from premier institutes like IIM and IIT would take advantage of it, but contrary to government’s expectation very less number of students is taking entrepreneurial roles.

At least the figure emerged out of Indian Institute of Management Indore does not paint an impressive picture on “Start-Up canvas”.

A report submitted by this bschool in ministry of human resource development for national ranking has revealed that merely 11 students embraced entrepreneurship in last five years from the institute.

The year (2005) in which Start-Up India campaign was launched, merely one student from IIM Indore had taken entrepreneurial route. A year before that, seven students had opted for entrepreneurship. And in 2016, the figure was three. In year 2013 and 2012, no student of this institute started their own business.

IIM Indore media incharge Akhtar Parvez attributed the cold response by students to entrepreneurship to non-existence of an incubation centre at the institute.

“We do not have an incubation centre which encourages and helps students to opt for entrepreneurial roles. But by July 2017, the centre will be setup in IIM Indore campus. After that, more number of students of the institute may take entrepreneurial route,” said Parvez.

The centre will identify potential innovators/entrepreneurs from students and will encourage them to develop their business proposition into a viable business.

The centre will nurture the growth of entrepreneurs by offering services like strategic guidance, access to investors, mentors, and a ready-made network of contacts.

“Help will also be extended in building the management team, providing specialised training, space, and other professional services at affordable costs,” said Parvez. The centre will work in collaboration with big companies.

Operational expenditure increases by Rs 6 cr every year

The report also revealed that the operation expenditure of IIM Indore increases by about Rs 6 crore every passing year. In financial year 2013-14, more than Rs 41 crore were spent by the institute for its operations, a figure which rose to over Rs 47 crore in fiscal 2014-15. In fiscal 2015-16, the operation cost of IIM Indore was more than Rs 54 crore.

In financial year 2013-14, the institute spent Rs 20.05 crore in disbursement of salaries and Rs 21.07 on maintenance. The expenditure on disbursement of salaries and maintenance rose to Rs 26.25 crore and Rs Rs 21.43 crore respectively in fiscal 2014-15. And in fiscal 2015- 16, the institute spent Rs 31.15 crore and Rs 23.28 crore in salaries and maintenance. Parvez said that the expenditure hiked annually as number of staff increased and infrastructure expanded.

Avg salary of students increases

The average salary of PGP students got employment through campus placements increased in past few years at IIM Indore. In academic year 2012-13, the average salary was Rs 11.50 lakh which shot up to Rs 13.50 lakh in session 2013- 14. The average salary, in academic year 2015-16 increased further and reached to Rs 14.50 lakh. Parvez said that more and more companies are picking up students of IIM Indore for diverse roles and offering higher packages. He said that the economic growth of the country will see more hike in packages offered to students of IIM Indore in coming years.

STUDENTS OPTED FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

