Indore: Mercury level dips further in city

District Administration orders to delay school timing till Jan 15

Indore: Cold condition intensified further in the Malwa region as maximum temperature in the city recorded fall of two degrees Celsius on Monday. Residents also witnessed foggy condition in the morning.

Due to cold conditions and drop in temperature, the district administration also ordered city schools to delay the school timings till January 15.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal.

Cold-wave also pulled down night temperature which was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.

“The intense chill conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing from the north India. The condition would remain for next couple of days and the temperature may dip further,” the Met officials said.

They added that city would witness fog in coming days due to high pressure generated and increase in humidity in the region.

The change in weather condition is also affecting normal life as most hospitals recorded two-fold rise in patients, mostly complaining of cold and cough and viral attack.