Indore: Men way behind women in family planning surgeries

Indore: If the data cited by Dr Lalitmohan Pant – who claims to have set a record in number of family planning surgeries performed – is to be believed, it is the women who predominantly go under the knife.

Indore-based Dr Pant (61) claims to have performed a whopping 3, 54,426 family planning (sterilisation and tubectomy) operations in the last 35 years.

“No other surgeon in the world has conducted as many birth control operations,” he said. Interestingly, of the 3,54,426 operations he conducted, only 12,600 were on men.

“Men’s thinking about sterilisation is changing, but their participation, compared with women, is still negligible,” he said.

Fondly called `Doorbeen-wale bawa’ in rural areas, Dr Pant works with the state government’s health department and specialises in laproscopic sterilisation.

“I conducted the first operation in 1982. Since then I have been conducting the operations at camps in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi,” he added.

According to a statistical estimation, one family planning operation can prevent 2.7 child births, he said. “Thus, 3,54,426 family planning operations have prevented 9.57 lakh child births,” he stated.