Indore: Members happy about SC decision of decriminalising gay sex, say society needs to change

Indore: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled out consensual gay sex not a criminal act giving freedom to members of LGBT community to engage in sex. The judgement, by a Constitution bench of the apex court, has defanged the British-era Section 377 of the IPC, which deemed that gay sex is a punishable offence. Now, it is no longer an offence. The judgement brought joy to members of LGBT community, who celebrated it with dance, drums and treats in the city. Free Press captured these moments of joy and voiced emotions of some members of the community.

What They Say…

“This moment is similar to freedom of India. I can stop feeling like a criminal. I finally have the freedom to express my emotions. It is truly a joyful day. The judgement brings hope to our hearts.”, says Swapnil Vilekar

“It is an amazing feeling. It feels like Sun is shining brighter today and helping clear out these clouds of misery. Everyone deserves the right to live with dignity and celebrate life without harming others.”, says Aarti Atle

“I am very happy today. It is a change that empowers our future generation to accept diversity of choices. We have truly seen a new morning today after so many years of struggle. It is amazing to see this change in India.” says Sandhiya Ghawri

“I feel so hopeful about our future as Indians. We can hope to be expected by the society someday. We all have a dream of being a part of the society in harmony without having to hide our choice.”, says Sumit Hurkute

“Life feels like a celebration today. It took me a while to accept that Supreme Court has actually scrapped Section 377 of Indian penal code. I am so hopeful and happy that words cannot explain.”, says Jaya Parmaar

“I am on cloud nine. This is a very important and big step for India, which will help us built a tolerant country. We won’t be labelled as criminals anymore!”, says Anjali Jain

“Change comes slowly, but every good change contributes to growth. I am so happy that our country is moving to a more accepting and understanding path. I am feeling ecstatic after hearing that ‘Gay sex is no more labelled as crime’.”, says Riddhima R Shrivastava

“Everyone deserves the right to freely exist and experience life without harming others. I am glad that our country is taking this wonderful route of freedom and happiness. Personally, I am overjoyed with the decision of scrapping section 377.”, says Umesh Epacha

“It is a wonderful turn for a loving and accepting country. India has always accepted differences and tried to bring everyone together including different religions and languages. I am glad that we can now be accepting varied sexual choices as well. It is an amazing feeling to hear this historic judgement.”, says Abhishek Bhalekar.