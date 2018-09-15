Indore: Meghdoot Garden Chaupati is now disposable-free

As part of its waste reduction policy, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has made Meghdoot garden chaupati a completely disposable-free chaupati. That means, food joints at this famous chaupati won’t be offering chat, chow mein, faluda and other eatables in disposal plates and glasses. “People will be offered eatables and beverages only in stainless steel plates and glasses at this chaupati,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

Around 80 food joints are located on a stretch between Meghdoot garden and Bapat Square. All these joints have been instructed not to use disposable plates or glasses. “We want to encourage people for waste reduction in the city. For that, we found chaupatis appropriate place for conveying the message of waste reduction,” Singh said.

The IMC had chosen three chaupatis on pilot basis – Meghdoot garden chaupati, Chhapan Dukan and Sarafa chaupati. While Meghdoot garden chaupati has been declared disposable-free chaupati, Chhapan Dukan and Sarafa chupatis will be made free from disposables within a week. “After that we will focus at other places including restaurants and hotels,” Singh said. He also stated that perhaps Indore is the first city in the country to come up with disposable-free chaupati concept.