Indore: Meeting to resolve water problem held

Mhow: A meeting to discuss drinking water arrangements in tehsil and panchayat concluded here recently. BJP MLA and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, collector Nishant Warwade, district janpad members, village panchayat sarpanch, tehsil officers and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, they laid emphasis on resolving potable water problem in the region. The administration had a discussion about the Mukhya Mantri Pey Jal Yojana and Choral Pey Jal Yojana and gave assurance that they would start digging of new tube wells where they have been planned. A discussion was also held over construction of an artificial lake in the region so that the problem of drinking water would be solved. Planning of providing water to eight villages near Sanjay Reservoir was also done.

The administration officials appealed to the people to use water efficiently and instructed the officials to take measures so that the problem can be solved at the earliest. They advised tube wells should not be allowed to dig below 300 to 400 feet so as to conserve groundwater level.