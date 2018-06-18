Indore: Medical teachers to stage protest on Doctors’ day over implementation of 7th pay panel

Indore: Delay in implementing recommendations of the 7th pay panel for medical teachers in the state, Medical Teachers’ Associations of government medical colleges have decided to launch a protest against the state government from Doctors’ Day on July 1.

The medical teachers have raised demand for seventh pay commission benefits at different forums and even knocked the doors of the officials and ministers but in vain. All the associations of medical teachers across the state will go on indefinite strike from the given date if the government didn’t pay heeds to their demands.

“The government has implemented the 7th pay benefits to the employees of almost every department except the medical teachers. If they can give it to doctors of the health department and ESI department than there should not be any problem in giving it to the medical teachers,” secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Indore Dr Rahul Rokade said.

He further said that medical teachers had to go on strike for getting benefits of the sixth pay commission and the government has been forcing them to do the same again. Secretary of Medical Teachers’ Association, Bhopal Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “Doctors of all 13 medical colleges and associated hospitals will go on strike on July 1 if their demands are not met.”

Dr Malviya added that the chief minister should take the cognizance in the matter before the medical teachers hit the roads to get their demands fulfilled. Major demands of the medical teachers include implementation of the 7th pay commission as equivalent to UGC from January 2016, time bound promotion and hike in non practicing allowance.