Indore: Medical students oppose proposed bridge course

Invite citizens to join protest rally today

Indore: Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Medical Students Network (MSN) will stage demonstration against the proposed bridge course by the government for permitting alternative medicine practitioners to practice modern medicine on Thursday. The students will also take out a rally from MGM Medical College to Nehru Statue in protest. The Union health ministry had announced to launch a bridge course for the AYUSH practitioners so that they can become eligible for practicing modern medicine to cope with the scarcity of doctors across the country. Joint secretary of IMA’s MSN Dr Sumit Shukla said “The government has decided to put the life of patients at stake by providing ineligible person to treat them. An MBBS doctor took almost 10 years for studying and practicing but the government will make these people doctors just by few months training.” Dr Shukla added that people should also join the protest as it is not only against the doctors but also against the patients. “The National Medical Council Bill is a disaster and it will damage the public health system in the country. People will have to face dire consequences of the wrong decisions taken by the government,” he said.

