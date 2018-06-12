Indore: Medical student commits suicide, takes anaesthesia overdose

Indore: A 32-year-old medical student of Index Medical College committed suicide by taking overdose of anaesthesia in the college hospital on Sunday night. What drove her to take the extreme step is being investigated. She was rushed to hospital by hostel staff and students but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to police, Dr Smriti Kumar, a post graduate student of anaesthesia in Index Medical College, committed suicide by taking overdose of anaesthesia. The incident was discovered on Monday early morning when staff and students found her unconscious in her room.

According to sources, Smriti’s friend Prakhar Gupta reached the spot before the police and had broken the door to take out the girl. A college student told police that he read the suicide note after entering the room. Additional superintendent of police Nagendra Singh said, “We have found a four-page suicide note and have sealed it. Examination of suicide note is due and we are investigating the matter on every aspect.”

The police have handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem. Forensic expert Dr Bharat Bajpai, who conducted her post mortem said, “She died due to cardiac respiratory arrest. This was due to overdose of anaesthesia.” Police are probing different angles of suicide.

Father blames college

Smriti’s father Kishore Kumar alleged that she was being harassed by college administration due to which she committed suicide. Kishore, a banker in Bhopal, told mediapersons that Smriti took admission in college in 2016 when it was affiliated to a government university. Later, the affiliation of the college was cancelled after which they shifted Smriti to private university.

Smriti sued the college administration and the court gives orders in her favour. “Since then the college administration was harassing her and she was under depression for the same,” he added. However, college authorities denied the allegations and claimed that it pertained to love affair. “Allegations by the girl’s father are false. It might be the matter of love affair due to which she committed suicide,” RC Yadav, college administrator, said.