Indore: MCI to inspect biometric attendance system in medical colleges on Thursday

Indore: A team of Medical Council of India (MCI) will visit the city on Thursday to inspect the installation of biometric machines in all private and government medical colleges. The biometric machines will be directly monitored by the MCI to put a check on ‘ghost’ faculties.

The decision for installing biometric machines was taken a long back and orders were issues about a couple of years ago by the apex regulatory body of medical colleges. However, it couldn’t be implemented yet, after which the MCI has decided to inspect the facilities.

“As many as 13 biometric machines will be installed in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and its associated hospitals. A team will come for the inspection on June 22 and the attendance will be monitored by them in New Delhi,” dean of medical college, Dr Sharad Thora said.

Meanwhile, a senior official of MCI said “The move is aimed at exposing ghost faculty that is arranged by some medical colleges during the inspections by the medical education regulator to provide approval to run their college.”

Every faculty will be issued a Radio Frequency Identification-enabled identity card to help the regulator to monitor the attendance, salary and work status of the faculty on a real time basis. “Some private medical colleges have either ‘ghost’ medical faculties or guest lecturers to teach students. The step has been taken to stop the malpractice,” he said.

The system not only affects the faculties of private medical colleges, but will also affect many faculties of government medical colleges. Their timings will be monitored on real time basis and they cannot leave the college before time. MCI can keep vigil on faculties anytime through real time online monitoring.

“This will improve the timings of faculties in government medical colleges and also help improving their lazy attitude towards duty,” the senior official said.