Indore: MCI inspects MGM Medical College, MYH for 10 MBBS seats

Indore: A team from Medical Council of India (MCI) on Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital to check whether MGM Medical College is well-equipped to continue with 10 additional MBBS seats. The MCI team inspected the facilities in this regard.

The 10 additional seats were granted to the college on court’s directive.With these, the college has now 160 seats. The college had sought permission from MCI to add 10 more seats five years back. “A three-member team of MCI inspected the college and MY Hospital on Tuesday morning. The team reviewed facilities, infrastructure available at the college. It also verified whether shortcomings pointed out by another MCI team earlier have been addressed,” MGM Medical College community medicine department head Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The visiting team comprised Dr Pradeep Garg of Rohtak, Dr Ramesh Bharmal of Mumbai and Dr PK Ganeshbabu of Theni(Tamil Nadu). The trio assessed the standards of the institution to make sure that it has adequate facilities, infrastructure and faculties to run MBBS courses.

Based on visiting team’s report, the MCI will take a decision on 10 seats. Dr Dixit said that this will be the last inspection by MCI for the increase of 10 seats. MCI holds inspection for five years before granting permanent permission to retain 10 seats. The college officials said they will not face any trouble in retainingtheir seats as they have the required infrastructure in place.

During inspection, Dr Ramesh Bharmal visited departments of anatomy, physiology, biochemistry and microbiology to verify the facilities they have. Dr Ganeshbabu checked the facilities of central research lab, college website, head counts of pathology, forensic medicine, community medicine and pharmacology department. Dr Pradeep Garg inquired about bed occupancies and other facilities in the hospital. “The team will continue inspection till Wednesday and will visit the hostel and training centre of the college,” Dr Dixit added.