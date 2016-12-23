Indore: Massive irregularities plague health system in Shajapur

Shajapur: After the shocking revelation of BAMS and RMP doctors (those practising alternative medicine) prescribing allopathic medicines at illegally-run clinics in Badnawar (reported by The Free Press Journal in 21 December, 2016 issue), major irregularities in Shajapur district hospital and health centres have come to light, underlining the extremely sorry state affairs of health system in the state.

According to report, majority of the health centres of district are facing massive shortage of staff as 32 posts of first class category doctor, 18 posts of second class category doctor and 31 of staff nurse have been lying vacant for quite some time in the district.

Apart from that, the 200 bed capacity district hospital has only 170 to 180 beds in use due to lack of space, throwing patients, especially pregnant women, in deep inconvenience. ICU of the hospital is just name sake as most of the equipments, including sonography and X-ray machine, are too old to function properly.

Despite spending lakhs of rupees the dilapidated hospital roof leaks rainwater while there is no proper system of garbage disposal in the hospital, spoiling the surrounding atmosphere, the report said. Adding to the woes of patients, alike majority of the health centres in district, the district hospital too lack basic facilities like pure drinking water and proper toilets. Thanks to the defunct water purifier system, patients are forced to drink contaminated water stored in tanks for cleaning works. The condition is so pathetic that the hospital is not in a position to even provide blanket to its patients during this ongoing winter.

Several top-level officers did visit the hospitals and at times even headed the management, but the miserable condition remains unchanged. Despite repeated complaints to senior level officials, no serious action has been taken yet to end the menace. Hundreds of patients have already lost their lives after failing to receive proper treatment at these health centres. People are afraid if they would ever get their rightful proper healthcare from the government.

“District hospital of Shajapur is facing shortage of doctors and trained nurses and we have written to government asking for filling the vacancies. As far as contaminated drinking water and other problems are concerned, necessary actions will be taken to sort out the problem. We also have asked the government to send new medical equipments.”

Dr Ansuiya Gawali, Chief medical and health officer