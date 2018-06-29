Indore: Mandsaur rape case victim undergoes surgery in MYH, condition stable

Indore: The seven-year-old girl, who was raped by a 20-year-old man in Mandsuar, underwent surgery at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital on Thursday. The rape took place on Wednesday. Doctors at hospital said that her condition is stable and she is under observation. The patient has been shifted to paediatric intensive care unit after the surgery.

The hospital administration has made special arrangements for patient’s security and has not allowed anyone to meet her family members in the hospital. “A team of gynaecologist, paediatrician and a paediatric surgeon are looking after the girl,” MY superintendent Dr VS Pal said.

He said the girl is under observation and her condition is stable. “It will be too early to say that the girl is out of danger as it will take time to recover and heal,” he said. According to hospital sources, the girl has injuries on private parts as well as on neck and other parts of body.

“She has severe injuries on her private parts and it cannot be denied that the accused intentionally harmed her private parts after committing the heinous crime,” sources said. Dean Dr Sharad Thora has directed doctors to avoid talking to anyone about the patient. Guards have been deployed at PICU so that no one can meet the patient and family members, as the matter is sensitive.