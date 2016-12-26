Indore: Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta heads state in performance in Lok Sabha

Mandsaur/New Delhi: As sourced by PRS Legislative Research, Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta has continuously shown active participation in Parliament in question hours and debate sessions.

Supriya Sule, MP from Baramati, Maharashtra, tops the list by raising 680 questions in parliament with 95 per cent attendance. Mandsaur MP Sudhir Gupta ranked 14 on the list by raising 548 questions with 89 per cent attendance.

Notably, Gupta topped the list among all 31 MPs from Madhya Pradesh by the number of questions asked. Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia ranked second by raising 527 questions. Gupta asked questions pertaining to rupee devaluation and cash flow, payment banks, India as global scientific power, khadi & village industries, Indo-Japan Summit, awareness on anti terrorism measure etc.

Bhairon Prasad Mishra, MP from Banda, Uttar Pradesh tops the list by participating in 1,187 debates. Sudhir Gupta ranked 5 on the list by participating in 308 debates. Here again the Mandsaur MP has topped the list of all Madhya Pradesh MPs for most participation in debates. Raigarh MP Rodmal Nagar ranked second by participating in 206 debates.