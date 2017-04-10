Indore: Man tries to slit sister-in-law’s throat

Indore: A man tried to slit his sister-in-law’s throat following an argument between the accused and his wife under Betma police station jurisdiction late on Saturday night.

TI Rajkumar Yadav said that victim Anjali of Bajarangpura area was rushed to MY Hospital where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be critical. Accused Natu attacked her when she went to intervene in a quarrel between her sister and the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Natu was having quarrel with his wife over some issue. After a while, he started assaulting her. Seeing this Anjali who lives in the neighbourhood reached there. Natu along with his brother Bhanwar attacked Anjali inflicted injury in her throat. The accused are on the run. Police have registered a case under relevant Section of IPC and launched a manhunt for the accused.