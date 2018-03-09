Indore: Man thrashed by police, probe ordered

Indore: The senior police officials on Thursday instructed a CSP level official to investigate the case in which a 46-year-old man was badly beaten up by some policemen posted in Lasudiya police station. The role of the police personnel’s is being investigated.

Victim Rajesh Markam, a resident of Christian Colony under Lasudiya police station jurisdiction was allegedly beaten up by the police on Tuesday. However, police claimed that Markam’s wife had an argument with her neighbour Amta Sidhu over some issue. Markam claimed that his neighbor Karan Singh Sidhhu along with his accomplices hurled abuse on him over an old rivalry.

The victim alleged that he reported the incident to Dial 100 and Lasudiya police station but did not receive any aid. The victim claimed that after some time the accused along with some cops forcefully entered his house and thrashed him and his wife Lata with a wooden stick. The victim has several injury marks to his back, legs and face. The injured victim was taken to the police station where the police registered only a non cognizable offence against Amta for fighting with victim’s wife.

The victim reported the incident to ADG Ajay Kumar Sharma following which he was sent for medical examination. The medical examination revealed that he was brutally beaten and has severe injury on his back. CSP Jayant Rathore said that senior officials have instructed for investigation of the incident and we are taking statements of the victim and his family members following which the situation will be cleared. The victim’s wife will be called to identify the accused and record her statements.