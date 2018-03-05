Indore: Man stabs self at girlfriend’s place, dies

Indore: A man has allegedly committed suicide by stabbing self at his girlfriend’s place in Khajrana area on Saturday night. He had an argument with his girlfriend over some issue after which he took the extreme step. However, police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sanju alias Sanjay Shinde of Mayapuri Colony area of the city. Sanjay got married with Sanjana a few years ago. His girlfriend was staying near Velocity Talkies. On Saturday morning, Sanjay left his house for job and reached girlfriend’s place in the evening where he had an argument with her.

He later, stabbed self with a knife twice injuring self critically. His girlfriend immediately informed Sanjay’s brother Prakash but he was in Ratlam at the time of the incident. Prakash later informed his mother and other family members about the incident. Police said that after the incident, Sanjay was rushed to a private hospital but he could not be saved.

Investigating officer SI Anand Vasuniya said that exact reason behind the suicide could not be known yet. However, his girlfriend told police that Sanjay was drunk and started argument with her over a petty issue. Later, he stabbed himself with a knife.

Police are recording statements of deceased’s family members to ascertain the exact reason of suicide.