Indore: Man stabbed to death over paan shop closure

Indore: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of goons over a petty issue in Aerodrome police station area on Sunday night. Police station in-charge of Aerodrome TI RD Kanwa said deceased was identified as Ashish Kushwah, resident of Nagin Nagar, who was killed by Deepu Maratha, resident of same area, and his aides. Ashish and Deepu had a dispute on Sunday night at a paan corner in the area.

The dispute began when Ashish asked the paan corner owner to shut the shop on time as goons and anti-social elements stand there till late night. Enraged by the comment of Ashish, Deepu, who was also standing there, started abusing him. This led to a scuffle.

Later, Deepu called his aides who reached the spot with knife, sticks and other weapons. “More than 10-12 people entered our house forcefully and stabbed Ashish multiple times. We tried to save him from the accused who attacked on us as well,” Manish, brother of Ashish, said.

Ashish’s father Ramsewak, mother Ramkumari, brothers Manish and Awanish, and sister-in-law Poonam were also injured in saving him from the attack by goons. Ashish was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition where he was declared brought dead.

Kanwa said that they have detained Deepu and have been searching other accused involved in the case. Deepu is a listed criminal of Chhatripura police station area.