Indore: Man posing as army officer dupes many, held

Indore: City crime branch arrested a person for posing as an army officer and duping people of crores of rupees in the name of providing them old army vehicles in cheap price. The accused resigned as a gunner in Indian Army few years ago and after that he picked up the business to earn quick money. The accused is being questioned further.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip off, crime branch team detained a suspect from a flat in Rambagh area, who had introduced himself as Vipin Shukla. Later, during sustained questioning, he identified self as Manoj Yadav of Silicon City area of the city. He originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a rented accommodation in Rambagh area since few months. He is educated up to class XII, police said.

The accused revealed to the police that he was recruited in Army Air Defence centre in Nashik as a gunner in 1996. His first posting was in Jamnagar and four years later he was posted in Sri Nagar. In 2009, he submitted his resignation from Army due to some family reasons after which he came to Mandleshwar with one of his father’s friend and started transport business on commission basis.

After a year, Manoj started living in Silicon City and started his business of transport in Rau and financed a plot from a finance company in 2015. He was facing financial difficulties as his business was running in loss and thus, could not repay his loan.

After all, he seceded to become a fake army officer and he somehow printed an identity card of Indian Army carrying his name as Vipin Shukla. He also made a stamp seal to gain confidence of his victims and thus, started luring people on pretext of availing them old vehicles of Army in cheap price, police said.

ASP Singh told that accused Manoj first took Rs 7 lakh from Rajkumar Kushwah of Silicon City in the name of providing Bullet bike and a Jeep of army after which he took 3.20 lakh from Rajshri Kote, Rs 2.2 lakh from Lalit Paul of Gopur Square, Rs 2.24 lakh from Sanjay Patidar of Bholaram Ustad Marg, Rs 45,000 from Jagdish Chouhan of Rajendra Nagar, Rs 50000 from Premlal Sharma, Rs 3.26 lakh from Chandrashekhar and Rs 4.43 lakh from Gaurav Goyal of Mhow.

He introduced himself as Vipin Shukla to his victims and wore Captain and Major’s uniform to win their trust. He also confessed to take Rs 20,000 from Ummid Nagdawala in the name of providing him data entry work at Army Station Headquarters, Mhow. He was spending the money on her girlfriend and other women.