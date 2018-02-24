Indore: Man offer fake gold bricks, nabbed for duping people

Indore: City crime branch on Friday arrested a man for duping people in the name of selling gold bricks at a low price. Following complaints regarding such incidents, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra constituted a team of crime branch to trace the conmen active in the city. The team investigating the matter received information that Vallabh Patidar of Sanchar Nagar area was duped by some persons a few days ago. The accused had taken Rs 6 lakh from Patidar after giving him a fake gold brick.

Crime branch team contacted Patidar and collected information. Patidar had lodged a complaint at Kanadiya police station in which he had stated that a person named Rassu Khan of Sehore and his accomplices duped him.

The team got a tip-off that accused Rassu Khan and one of his accomplices were seen near Bengali Square. The team cordoned off the area and nabbed Rassu while his accomplice managed to flee.

Accused told the police that his accomplice had contacted Patidar and told him that he has a gold brick which he found during excavation. He will give him the gold brick at a low price. Later, the accused called Patidar to Junapani area of Sehore district to sell the brick. Then the accused took him to Jaipur where accused showed him a brick and gave him a little sample. Patidar found the sample original. Patidar then reached Jaipur again and bought the brick for Rs 6 lakh but he found it a fake later on.

Accused had earlier duped many people by selling them fake gold bricks.