Indore: Man molests 20-yr girl, booked

Indore: Police booked a man for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old girl at Rajmohalla Square in Malharganj area on Thursday.

According to police, the victim alleged that accused Bhanwar, a resident of Chandan Nagar, stopped her while she was out for some work and molested her on Wednesday.

However, as the complainant raised alarm, the accused threatened her and fled from the scene. The victim gathered courage and lodged plaint the next day. The police have launched a manhunt for accused.