Indore: Man hiding in fridge arrested by police

Indore: Police arrested a man who was hiding in a refrigerator to evade his arrest. He was finally brought to the police station for further proceedings.

According to MIG police station personnel, outstanding arrest warrants were being executed in their jurisdiction.

One of the warrantees was Tau alias Vikas Balai (20) a resident of Choti Khajrani, who had over half-a-dozen cases of beating and trading in illicit liquor.

On Sunday as the police reached his home, Tau hid in a refrigerator to evade arrest but cops finally found him and arrested him.