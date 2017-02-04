Indore: Man held from Ghaziabad for duping city youth

Indore: Crime Branch arrested a man from Ghaziabad for allegedly duping a city-based youth on the promise of job in a MNC. The police had announced a reward of Rs 20000 on his arrest.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said Pradeep Narwal was arrested from Ghaziabad two days ago for his involvement in duping victim Sadanand Bhagat of Kanadia. Bhagad had lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch that he was duped of Rs 46000 by the officials of CV Naukari Services in Noida. He contacted the company office for a job in 2013. The accused lured him and took money through two e-wallets. The team of Crime Branch started an investigation and raided five places in New Delhi to nab the accused but in vain.

During investigation, it was found that Narwal gave two different PAN cards and managed to manipulate spellings of his and his father’s name in a PAN card in order to evade the arrest.

He also opened 9 accounts in two private banks on the basis of a manipulated PAN card. He also mentioned wrong residential address so that he could not be nabbed. Later, the team came to know that Narwalis a well-educated person and earlier he was employed as a lecturer in two different universities.

Eventually, the team of crime branch managed to trace his address and arrested him from Shipra Krishna Vista Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

“The investigation into the case is underway. So far, Narwal confessed that he along with his other aides managed to dupe people from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi of about Rs 1.5 crore. One or two more of his accomplices could be arrested in into the case for their involvement in this fraud,” Singh added.