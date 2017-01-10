Indore: Man falls from fifth floor, dies

Indore: A supervisor of a construction site died during treatment at a private hospital here on Monday. He was injured when he fell from the fifth floor of a building on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, a block is being constructed in PC Sethi Hospital and construction is undertaken by the PWD.

The labourers are from West Bengal and the supervisor identified as Abir Ul Islam is brother of the contractor. Shabir was carrying construction material in a temporary lift when a bolt snapped and Shabir fell from the fifth floor. His brother took him to a private hospital in Bhawarkuwa area where Shabir died during treatment on Monday. Sanyogitaganj police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.