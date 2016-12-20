Indore: Man dies under mysterious circumstances

Indore: A 45-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his residence on Monday morning. He was rushed to MY Hospital by his family members where doctors declared him brought dead.

Exact reason of his death was not known but his family members were claiming that he was ill. Police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

According to police, Leeladhar (45), a resident of Bicholi Mardana, died under mysterious circumstances.

His brother Jayesh brought him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“We sent the body for post-mortem and started interrogating the family members to know the exact reason of his death and also waiting for the autopsy report to decide the aspect of investigation,” the police said.