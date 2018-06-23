Indore: Man creates neighbour’s fake FB identity to take revenge, held

Indore: City cyber cell police on Friday arrested a person for creating fake Facebook identity of his old neighbour. The accused had quarreled with the complainant and he had prepared fake ID to take revenge from him. The accused is being questioned by the police. According to SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh, local resident Jaideep Bairagi had complained that an unidentified person created a fake profile with a girl’s name and updated his mobile number on the profile. The accused also uploaded photo of female relative of complainant due to which many people made phone calls and many of them sent obscene comments through fake profile.

After receiving written complaint, the officials instructed sub inspector Pooja Muvel to investigate the matter. During the investigation, it was found that the fake profile on Facebook was created by Rambabu, a resident of Morod village on Khandwa Road. A case under Sections 66-C, 67 of IT Act has been registered against the accused. Cell officials later collected information about the accused and managed to arrest him from his residence in Morod on Friday. A mobile phone and SIM card were also recovered from the accused. Accused has confessed the crime.

Accused Rambabu said he earlier stayed in the same colony where the complainant resides. He had an altercation with Jaideep over some issue. Since then he was trying to take revenge from Jaideep. The accused shifted his residence to Morod.