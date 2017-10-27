Indore: Malaiya urged to allow dealers to file GST returns quarterly

Indore: Struggling to comply with GST guidelines, organisations of traders and tax consultants have demanded state finance minister Jayant Malaiya to make provision for filing returns quarterly by dealers and traders. Provisions should be made to file monthly returns by large tax payers, they told Malaiya during a meeting at Residency on Thursday.

Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry general secretary Sushil Sureka told Malaiya that in place of bill-wise details, party-wise details should be sought from traders. Penalty should not be imposed on traders when GSTN portal is not working and GST should be realised on advance payments. The Chamber has also demanded to postpone RCM till other arrangements are made. Tax rate of all commodities coming under first two digit of HSN code should be uniform. Provisions should be made correction of errors in returns, Sureka said.

Office-bearers of Commercial Tax Practitioners Association, MP Tax Law Bar Association, Tax Practitioners Association and CA Branch also handed over a memorandum highlighting the problems being faced while dealing with GST rules. At the end of the meeting, Malaiya assured that he would present the demands and problems of the traders and tax consultants in next meeting of GST Council scheduled on November 10. SGST Commissioner Raghvendra Singh suggested some solutions to the problems raised by the representatives. On this occasion CTPA president AK Gaur, MPTLBA president Ashwin Lakhotia, CTPA vice president Kedar Heda, CTPA secretary Devendra Jain and several other tax practitioners were present.