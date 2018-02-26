Indore: Making life a fairytale & realising ‘We are fairies’

Indore: With magic in every step they take, girls are born as fairies but often they lost in the battle of competition for survival. Reminding them of their powers and motivating them to re-discover their powers, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised ‘We are Fairies’ to celebrate ‘National Tell a Fairy Tale Day’ at Gommatgiri over the weekend.

Taking 80 NSS girls of Cloth Market College for a trip that refreshed them from routine lives, NGO members organised a seminar along with fitness activities. Addressing the gathering, organiser said, “In the rush of life and independence, girls who have the magic of giving life have forgotten their own power.”

Helping them realise their power, counsellor Anju Khatri said, “every girl is a fairy, so instead of telling a fairytale, we are capable of making our own fairytale.” She explained that girls can mould their and their family’s life by making the right decisions.

“Decisions are not just about being honest and good human being, they are also about making a choice to live our lives as dreams or just surviving,” Anju said. She interacted with students asking about their ambitions and interests.

“Most of you wish to become bankers simply because it is secure, whereas what makes you is smile is dancing and craft,” Anju said. She gave examples of successful artists, entrepreneurs, actors, sportswomen and singers who followed their interests and became stars in their field.

“Always listen to your heart and you will never fail because happiness will always be around you,” Anju said. She convinced them to stop running after money and make their own path. “We are fairies with power to determine our lives and also bring a change that makes the world beautiful in so many ways, let’s be creative and make our unique marks,” Anju concluded.

Gearing them up in an active session, fitness freak Aarti Maheshwari explained the importance of studying and pursuing their passion. “Many of you enjoy dancing, but nobody knows about types of dance and it cannot be a passion if you don’t learn everything about it,” she said.

She explained the importance of fitness and motivated to stay fit in every possible way. “It is a very simple thing, we feel energetic while doing Zumba, but a glass of water (laziness) can take away the energy and destroy our body’s function,” Aarti explained.