Indore: Maheshwari School magazine launched

Mhow: Mhow Cantonment Board CEO Robins Balecha launched a magazine of Maheshwari School during a programme organised on the school campus here on Monday. The magazine features details of annual activities and functions of the school run by Maheshwari community. The event commenced with ‘Saraswati vandana’ followed by welcome address by Maheshwari education board president Kamalnayan Loya and Kishore Biyani. Addressing the programme, Balecha said that kids are the future of nation and they are the ones, who can bring a persistent change in our society. Anuradha Rathi shared the objectives behind publishing the magazine. The event was hosted by Puneeta Badge and Principal Suneeta Vijayvargiya gave the vote of thanks.