Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital commences Bone Marrow Transplant at no cost for a child

Indore: Buoyed by the success of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) in two adults, physicians at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital commenced the same procedure for a seven year old child on Monday. The child is suffering from thalassaemia, an inherited blood disorder, characterized by abnormal haemoglobin production.

Dr VS Pal, Superintendent of MY Hospital, the biggest government run medical facility of the state, said, “On the request of family members, we have kept the identity of the patient a secret. USA’s Dr Prakash Satwani has been leading the process.”

He added that bone marrow of a donor is transplanted to the patient using allogenic process and it will take more than 10 days time. “We will admit another patient of Indore, suffering from thalassaemia afterwards as MY Hospital is the only government unit in the state with the facility of BMT.”

Notably the cost of allogenic BMT transplant in private hospitals is more than Rs 18 lakhs but it offered free of cost at the hospital.