Indore: Made in Heaven: Not a regular love-at-first-sight story

Indore: At times, admiration for each other helps to find true love and this is exactly what occurred between 38-year-old administrator Vinisha and 39-year-old assistant manager Rahul Rai who found their little heaven blossoming in each other’s presence. It all started in 2003.

Sharing their story, Vinisha said “God always has a plan for us. I guess he had a plan for us to meet and eventually get to know each other.” After completing her education, she joined a multi-national company where she found her true love. “He was a decent looking man with a good heart, which I discovered gradually,” Vinisha said. This is what brought her closer to Rahul. “We were so comfortable together that it seemed, we knew each other well,” Rahul said and added that their love story did not start with love at first sight. Rather, it developed over time.

“We had different work shifts. She would leave at 7 pm and I would arrive at 5 pm. So it was always tough,” Rahul said. They would struggle to find ways to be together. “We spent almost every weekend together,” Vinisha said.

Though they both had fallen for each other, they never felt the need to put it in words. “I knew I loved her and she was my life, and she knew it too. To make her feel special, I bought her a gold ring for her birthday that falls on Valentine’s Day,” Rahul said. She accepted the ring and that sealed the bond forever.

But the road to engagement and marriage had speed bumps. “We wanted to get married but it was not easy to tell parents about my wish to get married,” Rahul said. He found out a way. He invited Vinisha with her family to his elder sister’s wedding.

“He remained around me all the time during his sister’s wedding. So, it was natural for his parents to question about me,” Vinisha said. Answering their questions calmly, Rahul tried to convince his parents for the wedding.

“They were not convinced but I was adamant too. I waited for a year to get married,” Rahul said. By the time, Rahul’s younger brother got married. “He used even that wedding to make our case stronger by inviting me,” Vinisha said. Finally, they got married and have a daughter named Ishana. Though Rahul continues to work at the MNC, Vinisha has taken up teaching.