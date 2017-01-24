Indore: Love is blind to religious differences, strengthens bond

Indore: Love and strength have an interesting relativity as being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. Such is the love story of Abhinav John and Nikita Atriwal. Their match was definitely made in heaven and though their heart felt it, it took time for people to understand it.

Sharing their story, Nikita said, “We met in 2011, when I had gone for a party with my friends wearing denim and tee, where Abhinav saw me.” Her parents had restricted her from wearing a party dress and hence, she had to wear denim.

“Everything happens for a reason, as amazingly, Abhinav liked me because I was wearing denim,” Nikita said. Taking the next step, Abhinav sent friend request on facebook to Nikita.

“I was amazed, so I discussed it with a common friend and wondered who he is,” Nikita said. Her common friend shared details about Abhinav that impressed Nikita.

“He (common friend) told me that Abhinav never smokes or drinks and further suggested that I give him a chance,” Nikita said. Abhinav felt attracted to Nikita and was curious about her, but was not sure if it would work out.

“For next ten days, we poked each other day and night,” Nikita shared. After ten days, Abhinav changed his relationship status from single to complicated, which angered Nikita.

Calling him to clear his take on their budding relation, Nikita called Abhinav for the first time. “Are you playing with me? First, you poke me and then you change your relationship status to complicated!” Nikita had questioned.

“I have been poking a lot of girls, because I really want to be involved with someone serious,” Abhinav had replied. When he clarified with the names of girls whom he had been poking, Nikita yelled calling him duffer.

“Those girls were all my friends, further we keep talking that day and night,” Nikita said. The next day, they planned to meet. “I took her for a drive on my bike and in that half an hour, when we did not speak, we both realised our love for each other,” Abhinav said.

Their love blossomed over the time, when Nikita had gone to Dubai for her tour and could not speak to him. “We decided to get married, but I knew that my family would never agree for it,” Nikita said.

Coming from a conservative Hindu family, she could not imagine her parents accepting her union with a Christian man. “Because we were committed and wanted to be together, we hid from our parents and got married in temple as well as church on July 7, 2012,” Abhinav said.

After a year, Nikita’s parents discovered about her marriage and tried to keep her away from Abhinav. “I could not stay without talking to him, so I called him to take me away,” Nikita said.

However, it was not that easy for them to be together, as Nikita’s relatives stood against the union and took her hostage. “My parents wanted to help, but they could not because my relatives were forcing me file a divorce,” Nikita said. Bearing the torture instead of conforming to her relatives, she finally came out of their arrest after couple of months. “Upset with her daughter’s decision, her parents did not talk to her, but mine let us in,” Abhinav said.

Accepting her in-laws as her parents, she tried to make it work. “I missed my parents so I wanted to treat my in-laws as my parents,” Nikita said.

Sadly, her in-laws did not accept her differences and she was forced to move out with her husband. “Endings are always happy, so my parents accepted us eventually and we are a big happy family now,” Nikita said.