Indore: Lohani inspects Dahod workshop

Ratlam/ Mhow: Chairman, Railway Board Ashwani Lohani visited Ratlam rail division on Saturday and also inspected Dahod workshop and other units including Dahod railway station. General Manager, Western Railway AK Gupta and DRM RN Sunkar were also present.

During inspection, Lohani appreciated works of the Ratlam division and announced cash awards for various departments. He also reviewed in particular the progress of work to the Rs 125 crore which were announced by the Union minister of state for railways during his visit to Dahod in February.

The CRB also carried out Window Training Inspection (WTI) between Dahod and Godhra railway stations. A railway press release said that Lohani on Saturday carried out inspection of Dahod workshop and railway station. He also reviewed progress development works which are in progress at Dahod.

During inspection, the CRB was quite impressed by construction of eight-wheeler tower wagon and also creation of Heritage Gallery at Dahod workshop and announced award of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10,000 respectively. During Dahod workshop inspection, the CRB also appreciated works of arms repair shop of the RPF and welding shop of Gas godown and announced cash awards.

At railway station, he inspected circulating area, waiting room, foot-over-bridge and other infrastructure of the Dahod railway station. He also gave awards to the railway gang number DTM-96 and also RPF post at Dahod railway station for better works.

During visit, the CRB also released two booklets of Ratlam rail division on various beatification works of railway stations of the Ratlam rail division carried out by the Commercial department of Ratlam rail division and also another booklet of Mechanical department highlighting display of steam engines at various places of the Ratlam rail division reminding the steam age of the railways.

For cleanliness work in the Ratlam rail division, an award of Rs 25,000 was also announced by the CRB. He also carried Window trailing inspection which included inspection of track, OHE, signaling and running works. During visit of Lohani, general manager western railway AK Gupta, DRM RN Sunkar, Western Railway and Ratlam rail division’s senior officials were present.