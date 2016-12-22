Indore: Locals demand LPG connections, construction of toilets

Burhanpur: Locals of Jhirpanjria village here on Tuesday attended a Jan Sunwai held by collector Deepak Singh.

They submitted a memo to Singh demanding LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Yojana and construction of toilets under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Taking prompt action, Singh asked district food officer to commence application formalities for beneficiaries.

Guiding the locals to dig pits for toilets, Singh said, “The toilet water enters hand pump, well, tube well and other water bodies if the pit is more than four-feet deep.” This is a major cause for water-borne diseases, he added.