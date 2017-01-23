Indore: Little hands, great imagination, one contest

It was a fun day that also offered budding talents of the city to showcase their skills and mastery over colours. Laced with fun, the painting competition ended with winners being feted by sponsors and organisers alike.

First three paintings of each of the three groups were awarded. In Group A (Class I-III), where the participants had to fill colours in drawing, Arushi Agrawal of The Emerald Height International School was declared the winner. The second spot in the group was bagged by Gaurav Mehra of Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar. SICA’s Samina Tinwala bagged the third place.

In Group B (class IV-VIII), where participants were given three topics that they had to paint on a paper, Kamal Kumawat’s patining on ‘favourite dream’ was adjudged the best. He is a student of SICA School. His schoolmate Aditya Shekhar was declared first runner up. The third spot was bagged by Samika Bijlani of Choithram (Manik Bagh Road) School. In Group C (class VIII-XII), where too participants were given topics, Divy Jajodiya of Indus World School won the competition. His painting espoused the Swachh Bharat drive of the Central government. Tanisha Agrawal of Annie Besant School got the second spot, while the third prize was bagged by Gourav Hammad of Army Public School. Apart from these winners 10 consolation prizes too were given away in every category.